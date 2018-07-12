Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.30.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.35.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,904,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham M. Weston bought 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,058,578.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,776. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

