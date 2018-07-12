Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $1,101,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,228.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,248,721 in the last three months. 30.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOV opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of -0.17.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. Sidoti downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

