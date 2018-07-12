Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in SM Energy Co (SM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 206,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period.

SM Energy opened at $26.97 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.99. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SM. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

