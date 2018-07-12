Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 4,712 Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corelogic opened at $53.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.03 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $40,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $511,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

