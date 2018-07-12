CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.44

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.44 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 26815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.63.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.78.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT) is a closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust’s principal objective is to create Unitholder value over the long-term by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly distributions on a tax-efficient basis. The Trust is engaged in the ownership and operation of retail investment properties located in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.