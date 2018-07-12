CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Stake Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CryoPort by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,135 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CryoPort by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 273,426 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoPort opened at $15.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.95.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $29,411.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

