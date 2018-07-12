Criteo (CRTO) Research Coverage Started at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vertical Group cut Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of Criteo opened at $34.97 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Criteo has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Criteo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Criteo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

