Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Barclays increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Crestwood Equity Partners opened at $32.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

