Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Barclays increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.
Crestwood Equity Partners opened at $32.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.
