Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Sells 89,567 Shares

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 89,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $119,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COSM opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

