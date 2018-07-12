Copart (CPRT) and TravelCenters of America (TA) Financial Review

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Copart alerts:

79.9% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Copart and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 21.81% 31.21% 18.98% TravelCenters of America 0.46% -5.55% -1.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copart and TravelCenters of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.45 billion 9.36 $394.22 million $1.29 45.21 TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion 0.02 $9.26 million ($0.30) -12.33

Copart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Copart has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Copart and TravelCenters of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 6 5 0 2.45 TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Copart currently has a consensus price target of $49.43, suggesting a potential downside of 15.25%. TravelCenters of America has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.21%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Copart.

Summary

Copart beats TravelCenters of America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names. The company's convenience stores offer gasoline, as well as various nonfuel products and services, including coffee, groceries, and fresh foods, as well as a QSR and/or car wash. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.