Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $324,000 Position in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $219,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $279,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,514.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,491. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods opened at $37.52 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

