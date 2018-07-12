Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,496,000 after buying an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,808,000 after buying an additional 360,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,034,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,819,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 777,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,626,000 after buying an additional 363,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,414,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Leo Berthiaume sold 1,924 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $225,781.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,233 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $1,760,782.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Hanover Insurance Group opened at $124.54 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.98. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

