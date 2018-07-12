Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,781 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7,516.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Verisign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisign by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Verisign by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 10,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.81 and a 12-month high of $145.57.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $299.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisign to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.