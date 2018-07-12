Contrasting Sonic Automotive (SAH) & Murphy USA (MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Murphy USA and Sonic Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 5 0 0 1.83 Sonic Automotive 1 3 0 0 1.75

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $76.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. Sonic Automotive has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Dividends

Sonic Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. Sonic Automotive pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.20% 23.43% 7.19% Sonic Automotive 0.92% 11.09% 2.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and Sonic Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.20 $245.26 million $4.32 18.12 Sonic Automotive $9.87 billion 0.09 $92.98 million $1.85 10.81

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Automotive. Sonic Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Sonic Automotive on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

