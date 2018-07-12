Contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) & Iqvia (IQV)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) and Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Iqvia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $25.27 million 11.24 -$17.64 million ($0.40) -13.15 Iqvia $9.74 billion 2.21 $1.31 billion $4.36 23.90

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iqvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iqvia has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Iqvia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Iqvia 0 5 12 1 2.78

Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 134.47%. Iqvia has a consensus target price of $110.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Iqvia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Iqvia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Iqvia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Iqvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -65.40% -96.56% -15.25% Iqvia 13.07% 13.35% 4.75%

Summary

Iqvia beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company is involved in developing PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases; PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical evaluation stage for oncology diseases; PRS-080 that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to the IL- 4Ra receptor for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Sanofi Group, Allergan Sales, LLC, Allergan, Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Ireland) Unlimited Company, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and healthcare companies. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a strategic alliance with MuleSoft, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

