Contrasting H & R Block (HRB) & Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

H & R Block (NYSE: HRB) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 10.71, indicating that its stock price is 971% more volatile than the S&P 500.

H & R Block pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dolphin Entertainment does not pay a dividend. H & R Block pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & R Block has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares H & R Block and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & R Block 19.40% -269.22% 26.25% Dolphin Entertainment 10.04% 69.79% 5.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H & R Block and Dolphin Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & R Block $3.16 billion 1.59 $613.14 million $2.98 8.04 Dolphin Entertainment $22.41 million 1.89 $6.91 million ($0.20) -19.15

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for H & R Block and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & R Block 1 5 2 0 2.13 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

H & R Block currently has a consensus price target of $25.81, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than H & R Block.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of H & R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of H & R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H & R Block beats Dolphin Entertainment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.