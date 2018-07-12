Contrasting Exela Technologies (XELA) and Its Peers

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) is one of 122 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Exela Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Exela Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies N/A -31,672.80% -9.32% Exela Technologies Competitors 4.90% 3.81% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exela Technologies Competitors 781 3808 7256 311 2.58

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.36%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.15 billion -$204.28 million -3.01 Exela Technologies Competitors $2.55 billion $352.42 million 11.77

Exela Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Exela Technologies rivals beat Exela Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

