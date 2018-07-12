CONSOL Coal Resources LP Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 13.08%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCR. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 32,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

