Comparing Teijin Adr Rep (TINLY) & MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (MTLHY)

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS: TINLY) and MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

This table compares Teijin Adr Rep and MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin Adr Rep $7.54 billion 0.48 $410.00 million $1.89 9.65 MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR $33.63 billion 0.38 $1.91 billion $6.14 6.99

MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Teijin Adr Rep. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teijin Adr Rep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Teijin Adr Rep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teijin Adr Rep and MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Teijin Adr Rep and MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin Adr Rep 5.44% 11.47% 4.69% MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR 5.67% 11.60% 4.62%

Dividends

Teijin Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Teijin Adr Rep pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Teijin Adr Rep has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR beats Teijin Adr Rep on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited engages in advanced fibers and composites, electric materials and performance polymer products, healthcare, fiber and products converting, and IT businesses worldwide. The company's Advanced Fibers and Composites segment offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, and polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; carbon fiber reinforced composites; and flame-resistant fibers. Its Electronics Materials and Performance Polymer Products segment provides polycarbonate (PC) resins, PC/ABS and PC/AS polymer alloys, PEN resins, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins, polybutylene naphthalete resins, PPS compound resins, PET and PEN films, processed films, raw materials, and polymers. The company's Healthcare segment offers Bonalon and Onealfa for the treatment of osteoporosis; Synvisc to treat knee osteoarthritis pain; sonic accelerated fracture healing systems; Mucosolvan, an expectorant; and Alvesco, an inhaled corticosteroid agent for asthma. This segment also provides oxygen concentrators for home oxygen therapy; continuous positive airway pressure units; NIP NASAL, a non-invasive positive pressure ventilator; AutoSet CS, an adaptive servo-ventilator; Feburic to treat hyperuricemia and gout; Tricor for hyperlipidemia; and Venilon for intravenous immunoglobulin preparation, as well as sells and rents home healthcare devices. Its Trading and Retail segment engages in the trading and retail of polyester filaments, other fibers, and polymer products. The company also offers IT services in the healthcare field, Web-based enterprise resource planning software, and digital content management services; and content distribution services for mobile phones and smartphones, and e-commerce services. Teijin Limited was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities. It also provides engineering plastics, carbon fiber and composite materials, alumina fibers, functional moldings and composites, and fibers and textiles; lithium-ion battery materials, phosphors, and scintillators; ethylene glycols, chemical derivatives, and polyethylene gasoline tanks; coke, carbon black, synthetic rubber, and carbon materials; methyl methacrylate monomers, acrylic molding materials, and acrylic sheets; oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and electronics material gases; and air separation units. In addition, the company offers treatment agents for autoimmune diseases; therapeutic agents for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; vaccines, compact immunoanalyzers, capsules, diagnostic reagents and instruments, pharmaceutical equipment, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and self-health check services. Further, it provides computer peripheral and polymer processing products; and clinical testing and drug development, logistic and warehouse, and engineering and construction services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.