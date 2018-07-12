Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,153 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,996% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,439,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,308,000 after acquiring an additional 326,738 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,010,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,145,000 after purchasing an additional 369,452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 524,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,213 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $316.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.42 million. research analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

