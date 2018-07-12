Comerica Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 440 Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 55,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

AT&T opened at $31.87 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

