Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.32% of Cognex worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,708,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,691,000 after buying an additional 940,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after buying an additional 786,958 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Cognex by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 848,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,126,000 after buying an additional 767,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,778,000 after buying an additional 720,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,320,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Cognex stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

