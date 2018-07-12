Coats Group (COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.33) to GBX 120 ($1.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Coats Group opened at GBX 78.71 ($1.05) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.20).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply