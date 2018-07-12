Coats Group (COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.33) to GBX 120 ($1.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group opened at GBX 78.71 ($1.05) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.20).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.