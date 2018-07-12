Clinton Group Inc. Invests $469,000 in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 106,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 88.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 311,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,289,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.7% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 213,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 78.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

