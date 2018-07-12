Clinton Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Clinton Group Inc. trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,962 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $108,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $400,000. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

