Cision (CISN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

CISN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cision in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cision in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cision in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE CISN opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Cision has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of -0.04.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Cision’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,591,523.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $3,536,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the first quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the first quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the first quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

