Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Lowered to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $330.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $340.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.39.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $457.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $474.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

