Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Critical Survey

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -1,967.93% -122.20% -96.27% Blueprint Medicines -1,068.27% -37.00% -31.48%

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.73 million 50.88 -$22.67 million ($1.00) -2.75 Blueprint Medicines $21.43 million 135.24 -$148.11 million ($3.92) -16.86

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blueprint Medicines 0 0 10 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus price target of $87.11, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC. Its pipeline consists of glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, a discovery program targeting the kinase ALK2 for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a rare genetic disease caused by mutations in the ALK2 gene, ACVR1. The company has an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

