Charter Communications (CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Charter is benefiting from subscriber growth in residential and commercial internet and voice segment. The partnership with Comcast to develop back-end software to support services for Xfinity and Spectrum mobile offerings is significantly positive for the company’s growth prospects. The collaboration will help in saving costs. However, Charter continues to struggle due to a saturated and competitive multi-channel U.S. video market. The company also faces stiff competition from online TV streaming service providers. We also view the company's high debt level and consolidation-related woes as major headwinds.”

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.75.

Shares of Charter Communications opened at $301.37 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $408.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,733,000 after purchasing an additional 325,956 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19,345.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 292,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 291,154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,925,000 after purchasing an additional 196,229 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 228,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after purchasing an additional 174,106 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after purchasing an additional 135,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

