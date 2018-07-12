Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8002747606953 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.80%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $25,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $13,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,252,770 shares of company stock worth $127,709,689 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

