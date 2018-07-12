Changyou.Com (CYOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CYOU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.30 price target on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.33.

CYOU stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.87. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $44.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 65.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 63.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,001,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 29.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Changyou.Com (CYOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.