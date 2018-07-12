Cedar Fair (FUN) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Cedar Fair opened at $59.38 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,925.03% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

