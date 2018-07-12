CECO Environmental (CECE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

CECE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

CECE stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.10%. analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,215.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 11.7% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,287,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 447,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 116,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 95,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,291,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 65,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 25.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 185,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

