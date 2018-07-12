CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the media conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

CBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.54 to $68.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBS Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

NYSE CBS opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. CBS Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $68.75.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,851,851.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,072,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 346,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,838.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,388 shares of company stock worth $16,929,096. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 77.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 351,602 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 153,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,819 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 60.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,351 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,167 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBS Co. Common Stock

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

