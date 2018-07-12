CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the media conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.
CBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.54 to $68.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBS Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.
NYSE CBS opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. CBS Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $68.75.
In related news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,851,851.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,072,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 346,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,838.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,388 shares of company stock worth $16,929,096. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 77.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 351,602 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 153,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,819 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 60.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,351 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,167 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CBS Co. Common Stock
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.
