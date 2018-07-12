Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Vetr lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.76 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.35%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

