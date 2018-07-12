Catawba Capital Management VA Acquires Shares of 3,858 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 197,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,898,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $825,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,226. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $52.62 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

