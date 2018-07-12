Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CWST. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 33,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $785,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,331 in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $17,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 583,679 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 339,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

