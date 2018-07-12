Carvana (CVNA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Carvana from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of Carvana opened at $43.97 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Carvana has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 110,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,650,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $43,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,217,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,320,000 shares of company stock worth $61,134,000 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

