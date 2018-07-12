Cardtronics (CATM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of Cardtronics opened at $26.61 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 350,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $8,899,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 700,650 shares of company stock worth $17,885,140. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cardtronics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

