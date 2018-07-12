Cardtronics (CATM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 350,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $8,899,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 700,650 shares of company stock worth $17,885,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cardtronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cardtronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cardtronics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cardtronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

