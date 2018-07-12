Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 185,164 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,164 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,023,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,556,000 after buying an additional 4,995,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,600,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,743,000 after buying an additional 491,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 704,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,800,000 after purchasing an additional 221,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,146,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

PBCT stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.69 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,344,028.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $74,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

