Canadian National Railway (CNR) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, July 10th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 65.99% and a net margin of 79.48%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.00.

CNR stock opened at C$110.90 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$90.84 and a twelve month high of C$111.59.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Michael A. Cory sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$378,501.62. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.50, for a total value of C$1,410,907.50. Insiders sold 25,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,002 in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

