California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,345 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $24,592,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $2,247,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $4,845,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $764,666.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,110 shares of company stock worth $6,953,971 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory opened at $57.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.29. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $590.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

