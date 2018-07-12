California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott E. Forbes purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,113.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $405,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $159.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.