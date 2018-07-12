California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,139 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $446,000.

Shares of National HealthCare opened at $70.26 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,519.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

