California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,990,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 106,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.61. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.88.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $7,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 297,600 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

