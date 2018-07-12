California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,289,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,776 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,924,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 595,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,636,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 376,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,227 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is 596.15%.

CNSL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

