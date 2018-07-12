Caesarstone (CSTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Caesarstone stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 12.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 670,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,703,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 469,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

