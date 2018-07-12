Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

