Bruker (BRKR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.91.

Bruker stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,267,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,609,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,297,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,414,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

